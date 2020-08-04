Kishore Kumar's Birthday Special: Top 10 Comedy Songs Picturised On The Actor

Kishore Kumar was a well-known singer, music director, lyricist, and actor who was known to have a song for every mood. On the occasion of his birth anniversary, here we have listed some of the best songs sung by and picturised on Kishore Kumar.

Eena Meena Deeka

The famous song Eena Meena Deeka is from the 1957 film Aasha. The movie featured Vyjayanthimala and Kishore Kumar in the lead roles and was directed by M.V. Raman. The film became a box office hit and was later remade in Tamil as Athisaya Penn. The music of the song was composed by C.Ramachandra while lyrics were penned by Rajendra Krishan.

Hum To Mohabbat Karega

Kishore Kumar’s and Nutan’s timing was impeccable in the song Hum To Mohabbat Karega, from the film Dilli Ka Thug. The music was composed by Ravi and the lyrics were written by Majrooh Sultanpuri.

Paach Rupaiya Barah Aana

The song is from the film Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi which released in the year 1958. The song was one of the well-known comedy songs of Kishore Kumar. The song was sung by Kishore and Asha Bhosale. Composed by SD Burman and penned by Majrooh Sultanpuri, the song was picturised on Kishore and Madhubala.

Timbkatu

Legendary singer Kishore Kumar gave the music for this comedy song which was written by Majrooh Sultanpuri. In the song, Kishore Kumar was seen dressed up like a Mongol and crashing Madhubala’s wedding ceremony with Anoop Kumar. The song is from the film Jhumroo which released in 1961.

Aake Seedhi Lagi Dil Pe

Kishore Kumar in this song was seen wearing dressed up as a gipsy woman and the song was picturised on him and Pran. The song was sung by Kishore Kumar in male and female voices. The song is from the film Half Ticket which also featured Madhubala.

Chill Chill Chilla Ke

The song Chill Chill Chilla Ke was picturised on Kishore Kumar. The song is from the 1962 released Half Ticket. The funny lyrics were written by Shailendra, whereas Salil Chowdhury composed the music.

Ek Chatur Naar

The hit 1968 track was sung by Kishore Kumar, Manna Dey and Mehmood. The song was originally from Ashok Kumar's 1941 movie Jhoola, which was also a classic hit at that time. The rehashed version was picturised on Mehmood, Sunil Dutt, Saira Banu and Kishore.

Chana Jor Garam

In this song, Kishore Kumar was seen selling peanuts, competing with Meena Kumari, who was selling chana jor garam. The song is considered to be a visual and musical delight. As most of the music lovers would be aware, this song is based on a song with same mukhda from Kishore's elder brother Ashok Kumar’s film Bandhan which was a classic hit of 1940.

Main Machhera Premnagar Ka

Main Machhera Premnagar Ka is from the film Naughty Boy which released in the year 1962. The music of the song was composed by SD Burman, while the lyrics were penned by Shailendra. The romantic comedy film had Kishore Kumar and Kalpana Mohan playing the lead role.

Gana Na Aya

Gana Na Aya is considered to be a beautiful combination of Kishore Kumar’s singing and comic talent. The song is from the film Miss Mary which released in the year 1957. The movie featured Meena Kumari, Gemini Ganeshan, and Kishore Kumar in the lead.

