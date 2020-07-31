Mumtaz's Birthday Special: Top 10 Melodious Songs Featuring The Iconic Actor

Mumtaz was one of the top actors of Bollywood during the 60s and early 70s. She worked with several top actors of Bollywood like Dev Anand, Sunil Dutt and Dharmendra. She was known for her on-screen chemistry with actor Rajesh Khanna. Mumtaz will be celebrating her 73rd birthday today. Here are the top 10 Mumtaz songs from her movies you should listen to.

Top 10 Mumtaz songs to listen on loop

Gore Rang Pe Na Itna

Mumtaz's song Gore Rang Pe Na Itna is one of her best songs to listen to. The song is from the film Roti, starring Mumtaz and Rajesh Khanna. The actors' dance moves to the voice of Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar is what makes it magical.

Yeh Jo Public Hai

Another song by Kishore Kumar, featuring Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaz is Yeh Jo Public Hai from the film Roti. The music was directed by Laxikant Pyarelal and the lyrics were penned by Anand Bakshi.

Yeh Reshmi Zulfein

Featuring Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaz, the song Yeh Reshmi Zulfein was sung by Mohammed Rafi. The song also features Bindu, Asit Sen and Balraj Sahni. This song of Mumtaz was also written by Anand Bakshi.

Chal Dariya Mein Doob

One of the hit songs from the film Prem Kahani is this song Chal Dariya Mein Doob featuring Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaz. The film also starred Shashi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna and Yunus Parvez. This was another classic song sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar.

Bindiya Chamkegi

The song Bindiya Chamkegi is one of Mumtaz's best songs to date. Voiced by Lata Mangeshkar, this song won the singer several awards. The song is from the film Do Raaste, which was Mumtaz and Rajesh Khanna's first film together.

Aajkal Tere Mere Pyaar Ke Charche

Another popular Mumtaz song is Aajkal tere mere Pyaar Ke Charche. She became popular for her iconic orange saree draped in a different style. Moreover, she featured with Shami Kapoor and both danced brilliantly in the song.

Zindagi Ittefaq Hai

This song from Aadmi aur Insaan is considered to be Mumtaz's best performances. Zindagi Iteefaq Hai became popular because of Mumtaz's dance performance and how she gracefully managed to win everyone's heart.

O Matware Saajna Chhalak Gaya Mere Pyaar

Featuring Dara Singha and Mumtaz, the song O Matware Saajna Chhalak Gaya Mera Pyaar is from the film Faulad. The song became popular for its melodious tunes.

O Meri Maina tu Maan Le Mera Kehna

The song O Meri Maina Tu Maan le Mera Kehna features Mehmood and Mumtaz. The song is from the film Pyaar Kiye Jaa. This is another popular Mumtaz songs because of her dance skills.

Duniya Mein Logo Ko

Another popular dance number of Mumtaz and Rajesh Khanna is Duniya Mein Logo Ko. The song was sung by the iconic music duo Asha Bhosle and R D Burmann.

