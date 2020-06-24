Amitabh Bachchan is highly regarded in the Hindi film industry. The actor has worked with an array of artists, actors, directors, and more. One of the talented singers and music maestros of Bachchan's times happens to be Kishore Kumar. Listed below is Amitabh Bachchan's Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan and other songs sung by Kishore Kumar.

Amitabh Bachchan's songs sung by Kishore Kumar

Dekha Na Haye Re

This is the popular song from Amitabh Bachchan's 1972 film, Bombay To Goa. The film is directed by S. Ramanathan. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aruna Irani, Mehmood, & Shatrughan Sinha in lead roles. The music is composed by R. D. Burman and the song is sung by Kishore Kumar. This peppy and romantic track was a huge hit back then.

Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan

This is another popular track of Amitabh Bachchan from the film Yaarana. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Amjad Khan, Neetu Singh, Kader Khan, Tanuja, Ranjeet, & Jeevan in lead roles. The song is sung by Kishore Kumar and music is given by music director Rajesh Roshan. The song is based on friendship and showcases Bachchan as the perfect friend who does not give up on his morals.

Badi Sooni Sooni Hai

This is another popular track from the 1975 movie Mili. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bhaduri, Ashok Kumar, and Usha Kiron in lead roles. The song is sung by Kishore Kumar whereas the film is directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. The romantic and innocent song went on to be extremely popular back in those times. The song is a favourite of many Bachchan fans even today.

Rote Hue Aate Hain Sab

This is another song sung by Kishore Kumar for the 1978 film, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan & Qadir Khan, Amjad Khan, Rakhee, Rekha, and Vinod Khanna in lead roles. The film was produced and directed by Prakash Mehra. The emotional and touching song was extremely popular and the lyrics of the song were also extremely loved.

Khaike Pan Banaraswala

This is one song that needs no introduction. The song turned out to be super famous and also had a remake ti it starring Shahrukh Khan. The film Don was extremely famous and went on to be one of Bachchan's hit films. The song and film star Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman in pivotal roles. This one is also sung by Kishore Kumar and the music director for this epic song was Kalyanji Anandji.

