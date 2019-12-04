10 Years Of 'Paa': Abhishek Bachchan Reveals Why He Didn't Want To Act In R Balki's Film

R Balki directorial, Paa, where Amitabh Bachchan plays a 13-year-old boy suffering from progeria, a rare genetic disorder, which accelerates aging, completes 10 years on December 4. Abhishek Bachchan who plays Big B's father in the film took to his Instagram handle to share a heartfelt note on this special occasion. He also added a beautiful video of some throwback memories from the sets of the film along with the note.

PAA!!

10 years already. This 1st film I produced.

It would not have been possible without the conviction of this mad visionary called R. Balki!

Not many know, I didn't want to act in the film ( wasn't convinced about my role) Balki and I were shooting an ad together and he spent the day convincing me. After hours of badgering, in an attempt to just get him to stop - I said yes!

It turned out to be such a fun and memorable experience. I'm so glad he had the tenacity and belief in my capabilities to relentlessly pursue me. His conviction in me and his ability to steer me through this journey is something I will never be able to repay him for or thank him enough for. I'm so proud of this film!

It would not have been possible to produce this one without the immense help, guidance, support and belief of Wing Commander Ramesh Pulapaka ( our CEO) Sunil Manchanda ( my producing partner and the main man) and Reliance Entertainment. They were all the back bone of this film.

The amazing crew. Starting with the great PC sir and Raja sir. Anil Naidu, Sunil Babu, our amazing make-up team, the amazing AD's, Hitendra Ghosh, the costume team and the rest of the unit.

To my Auro. My PAA. For having faith in his son to firstly play his father and then allow him to produce an Amitabh Bachchan film!!! To Vidya, Arundhathi ji, Paresh ji and the rest of the cast for being flawless and so supportive. I owe you all so much gratitude ( coz I'm sure I signed all your checks 😉😂). And lastly to the audience for seeing the film and making it such a success. Forever indebted.

#10yearsofPaa