Krushna Abhishek Makes A Hilarious Chunky Panday Joke, Watch Ananya's Reaction

Ananya Panday who is currently busy promoting Pati Patni Aur Woh, alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar, visited Kapil Sharma's show to talk about her film. Krushna Abhishek who plays a female character for the comedy show is seen telling Kartik Aaryan to stay away from Ananya (the 'Woh' in the film). When Ananya asks him why Krushna responds by saying that she is Chunky Panday's daughter and can love you in the film & in the end say, "I am joking". For those unaware, Aakhri Pasta's (Chunky Panday's character) signature dialogue in the Housefull franchise is "I'm a joking!" Watch the video below to see how Ananya reacted to Krushna's joke.

CHUNKY TALKS ABOUT DAUGHTER ANANYA

In an interview with an online portal, Chunky revealed how he felt when he first saw Ananya on-screen. He said, "I am over the moon. I have never been on her set, seen her shooting and never seen any rushes of the film. All she had shown me were the stills from the movie. When I saw the trailer, heard her voice on-screen, I was too emotional. I just flash-backed to the start of my career. It was better than I expected. I am surprised the way she comes across on screen, maybe she is camera-friendly. I could not imagine her like this on-screen. It came to me as a pleasant surprise and a shock."

Pati, Patni Aur Woh:

Ananya Panday with Kartik Aaryan will be seen alongside Bhumi Pednekar in the film Pati, Patni Aur Woh which is a remake of the 90s film. When the trailer released, it promised to be a joy ride but it soon landed into controversy because of a marital rape dialogue. However, the producer has now confirmed that it will be edited out. Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, the much-anticipated comedy entertainer also stars actor Aparshakti Khurrana in a prominent role. Pati Patni Aur Woh will hit the theatres on December 6, 2019.

