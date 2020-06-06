200 Idli Vendors Honour Sonu Sood With 'aarti' As He Sends Them To Tamil Nadu From Mumbai

Sonu Sood is unstoppable! Praises for Sonu Sood as he took up the mission of sending migrants back home have been flowing all across. The adulation for his actions, after spanning across industries, is also going across all age groups.

The Bollywood actor has now arranged buses for 200 Idli vendors from Mumbai to send them home — Tamil Nadu. The actor was honored with aarti and even cracked coconut for good luck in front of the bus.

Few women gathered and did Sood's 'aarti' while the actor stood there with folded hands. He also requested everyone to use sanitizers as he kept one box of it on every bus. The buses were loaded with meals for their journey too.

Sonu Sood changes profile picture, actor thanks fan for the beautiful sketch; See inside

WATCH

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday thanked Bollywood actor Sonu Sood for sending migrant workers stuck in Mumbai to their home in Uttarakhand by a chartered flight and invited him to visit the hill state when the coronavirus crisis is over. Rawat spoke to Sood on phone to express his gratitude. "Talked to film actor Sonu Sood today on phone to thank him for his humanitarian gesture. He and all religious and social organisations that helped migrants return to their home states have done a commendable job," Rawat said in a Facebook post.

मैं @sonusood जी का हार्दिक आभार व्यक्त करता हूँ की उन्होंने अपने स्वयं के प्रयासों से मुंबई और आसपास के इलाक़ों में उत्तराखंड के शेष बचे प्रवासियों-जो किसी कारणवश पहले वापिस नहीं आ पाए थे-को उनके घर भेजने का प्रबंध किया। आपके इस सहयोग के लिए हम आपके सदैव आभारी रहेंगे। pic.twitter.com/iU3LZVZWVB — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) June 6, 2020

Kids give tribute to Sonu Sood with 'Ae Watan' song & 19 film-titles speech, actor reacts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.