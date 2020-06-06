Kids give tribute to Sonu Sood with 'Ae Watan' song & 19 film-titles speech, actor reacts

Praises for Sonu Sood as he took up the mission of sending migrants back home have been flowing all across. The adulation for his actions, after spanning across industries, is also going across all age groups. Videos of the mothers praising Sonu for helping their children reach home had earlier surfaced online.

Now, even the little ones are acknowledging the Dabangg star’s work. Recently, kids gave a fitting tribute to Sonu, leaving the actor completely impressed.

In one of them, two children are holding placards where they’ve written ‘I salute you” and that one needs to have a 'big heart' like Sonu Sood to help the migrant workers. With the patriotic song Ae Watan playing in the background, they also stated that the country was indebted to him for helping the migrants reach home.

Responding to the video, Sonu wished to meet the ‘little angels’ someday.

Here’s the video

Would love to meet these two little angels someday. ❤️❤️ https://t.co/zIHBsm53Ix — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 5, 2020

In another video, a young girl uses the names of his 19 films in various languages like Dabangg, Simmba, how he had become Singh is Kinng, 'desh ko Aashiq Banaya Aapne, and how the Gabbar is Back to help all ahead of a Happy New Year 2021.

Sonu was overwhelmed with the video and sent his blessings to the child.

God bless her with loads of happiness ❤️❤️ https://t.co/CENaOOQXAA — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 5, 2020

Meanwhile, a journey that started by arranging buses for the migrants and other stranded persons, has now taken more routes. The actor also arranged train and flight journeys to help people head back to their cities in recent days. Pictures and videos from the events went viral on social media.

