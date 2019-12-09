2019 Bollywood Movies: Most Memorable Dialogues You Must Check Out

Throughout several decades, the Indian film industry has evolved largely. But the dialogues from the various popular films have always been remembered by the audience. Since the year is coming to an end, let’s look at the most popular dialogues from movies released in 2019. From Uri: The Surgical Strike to Housefull 4 at the end of the year, there have been many iconic dialogues. Check out:

Also read: Sonakshi Sinha Asked About Having A Female 'Dabangg' In The Film, Her Answer Makes Sense

Also read: Shahid Kapoor's Jersey: Rashmika Mandanna Confirms Offer; Reveals Why She Rejected It

Takhliaa..Tera baap takliyaa..

Kismat ki bhi ek khasiyat hoti hai ... kismat ka paiya ghoomta hai na ... toh saare paase apne aap hi palat jaate hai

Aisa Bahot Darwaja Hai Duniya Mein Jo Sirf Isiliyai Nahe Khultay Hai Q Ke Log… “May I Come In” Nahe Keh Patay

Langday Ghode Ko Derby Ke Race Mein Nahe Utartay Anand Babu… Inko Station Ke Bahar Tattu Bana Ke Do Do Rupay Mein Sawari Karatay Hai

Ab Shayad Pahli Baar Aap Bhe Daikhaingay… Ke Yai Du Rupya Wala Tattu… Kaisai Derby Jeetta Hai.

Mere Boyfriend se gulu gulu karegi toh dhoptungi na usko

Tere Andar Ka Lava Fatt Ke Bahar Aane De

Aksar log mujhse poochte hai ki mera surname kya hai, jaati kya hai, dharam kya hai ... aur main unse muskurake kehta hoon ... ki is desh ke naam pe mere bauji ne mera naam Bharat rakha ... ab itne badhe naam ke aage jaati, dharam, surname lagake na toh apna aur na hi is desh ka maan kam kar sakta hoon

Logon ka yeh maanna hai ki duniya mein sirf saat kahaniyan hai ... lekin main yeh maanta hoon ki duniya mein jitne log hai utni hi kahaniyan hai

Yeh desh vishwas aur insaaniyat ki neev par khada hua hai ... ho sakta hai waqt is desh ke beech mein lakeer kheench de ... lekin jab tak yeh lakeer is desh ke rehne walon ke dilon mein nahi kheenchegi na ... tab tak hum ek rahenge

Aaj meri paghdi bhi kesari ... joh bahega mera lahu bhi kesari ... aur mera jawab bhi kesari

Jeet toh hum tab hi gaye the jab humne ladne ka faisla kiya tha ... baaki toh marna maarna hai ... chalta rahega

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.