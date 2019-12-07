Shahid Kapoor's Jersey: Rashmika Mandanna Confirms Offer; Reveals Why She Rejected It

After working with well-known names in South, Rashmika Mandanna could have made her debut in the Hindi film industry with Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey. However, the actor turned down the remake of the Telugu film, with the role landing in Mrunal Thakur’s lap. The reason as gossip mills termed was not because she demanded a fat paycheck, but because she couldn’t give her full commitment to the project.

READ: Pankaj Kapur Joins Son Shahid Kapoor As His Mentor In The Upcoming Sports Drama 'Jersey'

Rashmika in a recent interview with a news agency stated that she has been on an extremely busy phase professionally, and that she has not taken a break for three years. The actor shared that she had fallen ill four times in two months after ‘stressing’ not just her body, but also her mind. The 23-year-old stated that she kept working even when she was suffering from dengue two months ago, because she was a ‘fighter’. However, she then felt the need to pay attention to her health as well. Rashmika revealed that she was working on four films at the moment, and she feels it is high time that she brings this figure down to 1-2 films every year.

That's the reason she turned down Jersey.Rashmika stated that the character in Jersey demanded a lot more from her, since it was close to being ‘realistic.' She said that she was going ‘insane’ right now with four ‘commercial’ films, so she did not want to take up a role that she wouldn’t be able to ‘pull off’. The actor added that she did not want to be ‘laidback’ in a movie, and wanted to give her 100 per cent to every film she accepts. Rashmika termed Jersey as a ‘huge’ and that anyone would jump to do it, but she was keen that she didn’t come on sets ‘tired’. The Geeta Govindam star felt it was better if the makers went for someone who could give ‘energy’ to the film. The actor stated that the decision to turn down Jersey was not ‘bad’ since the offer came to her for the ‘choices’ she had made till now.

READ: Jersey: Fans Go Berserk As Shahid Kapoor Shares Video

In the same inteview, when Rashmika was asked if quoting a ‘high remuneration’ quote for the movie cost her, she said she didn’t what a ‘huge amount’ was. She added that her decision had nothing to do with money. It was purely out of not being able to give in her full effort, she said.

READ: Mrunal Thakur: On-point Red Carpet Appearances Of The Jersey Actor

Jersey

Jersey remake revolves around the character of Shahid Kapoor, who is a cricketer. In the original, the role was played by Nani while Shraddha Srinath had essayed the role that is being done by Mrunal Thakur now. The movie is being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri,who had also helmed the original.

READ: Shahid Kapoor Welcomes Mrunal Thakur To 'Jersey' With A Sweet Tweet

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.