25 Years Of 'Karan Arjun': Not Salman Khan, THIS Actor Was Supposed To Play Karan's Role

One of the most iconic movies of the 90s, Karan Arjun surely gave Bollywood, one of the memorable male Jodis in the form of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan and also one of the most iconic dialogues, "Mere Karan Arjun Aayenge." January 13 marks the 25th year from the movie's release and one of the lesser-known facts of the film is that Rakesh Roshan's first choice for Karan's role was not Salman Khan.

Rakesh Roshan's reveals his first choice for Karan's role in Karan Arjun

On the completion of 25 years of Karan Arjun, the producer and director of the film, Rakesh Roshan, revealed in an interview with a publication that Salman Khan was not the first choice for Karan's role in the film. Roshan stated that the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor Ajay Devgn was his first choice for playing Karan's role, but he refused to do the film because he was not convinced by the script.

Ajay was not happy to play the role of Karan in the film and wanted to essay the role of Arjun, but Roshan did not comply with it and therefore, he had to turn down Ajay Devgn for Karan's role. Rakesh Roshan further stated that Ajay was not convinced with the story, especially the reincarnation element. He later approached Aamir Khan too, to play one of the leads in the film, but he could not do the film because he had date issues and had asked Roshan to wait for six months if he wanted to cast him in the film.

