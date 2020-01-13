25 Years Of 'Karan Arjun': Rakesh Roshan Talks About A Possible REMAKE

Recently in an interview with a leading entertainment portal, famed director of Bollywood Rakesh Roshan was seen talking about the era of having two or multiple leads. The director spoke on the occasion of the 25 years of Karan Arjun. He talked about the possible return of these films, as these kinds of films are garnering more and more attention from the fans in recent times. rakesh Roshan also spoke about the actors who can pull off the roles. Read on to know about what Roshan had to say.

Rakesh Roshan on 25 years of Karan Arjun

With the return of the multi-starrer ‘era’ of Bollywood, and on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Karan Arjun, Rakesh Roshan, who was the director of the drama flick, was seen talking to a leading entertainment portal about a possible remake and said that multi-starrer films will be the new trend.

In the interview, the director said that today, there are some good actors who can do ‘these’ roles. “Hrithik is there and even Ranbir Kapoor is there”, said Roshan, stating that both of them can do a tremendous job.

He also said that even Hrithik Roshan and Ranveer Singh can pull it off. Roshan added that all actors today are good enough to play these roles.

This year witnessed some great Box-Office hits, which were indeed multi-starrer films. They included Padmaavat, which featured Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh; Total Dhamaal, which featured Ajay Devgn and Anil Kapoor; Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which starred Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan; and the highly acclaimed War, which featured Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

It states that the official era of multi-starrer films is back, and fans are accepting this with great enthusiasm, as War went on to be the highest-grossing film of the year 2019. Fans are now excited for more such films, and the possible remake of films like Karan Arjun, Andaz Apna Apna, and others.

