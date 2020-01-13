Salman Khan Reveals That He Has Loved A Lot But Nobody Has Ever Loved Him Back

Salman Khan's presence in the show Bigg Boss 13 is one of the factors that makes it a success. In the episode that aired on January 12, Sunday, Salman made a shocking revelation with regards to his past relationships. The actor claimed that he has loved in the past, but no one loved him back.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Leaves The House After Salman Khan's Angry Reaction?

Salman on his relationships:

While speaking to the Chhapaak actor Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan shared that he has loved all his girlfriends in the past. He continued to further claim that nobody loved him back. He also shared that his girlfriends were right in not loving Salman back since he is the worst person to love.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid, Kabhi Diwali' Might See THIS Actress Playing A Lead Role

Salman Khan started pulling Deepika's and Vikrant Massey's legs. Salman hinted about motherhood to Padukone. Deepika fired back at Salman, asking him to first get married. Salman then asked why it was important to get married to have children. Deepika then suggested that he can have a child first even if he doesn't want to get married. Salman then further said that he needs to first become an adult.

ALSO READ | How Salman Khan Starrer 'Dabbang 3' Turned Out To Be A Blessing For Abhilash Chaudhary

Salman also asked Vikrant Massey about his marital status. Massey shared that he was going to get married soon. Salman asked him if it was an arranged marriage to which Vikrant said that it was love. Salman then jokingly asked how his parents allowed him to love a girl. Padukone intervened and said that its the same way Salman loves people. Salman also said that he never loved a girl. When asked to look in the camera and say it, Salman says that he has loved a lot but nobody loved him.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13 Written Update For January 12: Salman Khan Warns Sidharth Shukla

Salman Khan was recently seen in the movie Dabangg 3. The movie was directed by Prabhu Deva. It starred Sonakshi Sinha, Kiccha Sudeep, Arbaaz Khan, and Saiee Majrekar in key roles.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan's Film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali's Plot To Be Based On Politics?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.