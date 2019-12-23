3 Years Of 'Dangal': Sanya Malhotra Gets Nostalgic About Her Debut

It has been three years since the release of the Aamir Khan movie Dangal. It was one of the most loved movies and was a blockbuster at the box office. As a celebration of 3 years of Dangal, Sanya Malhotra, who played the role of Babita Kumari in the film, took to her Instagram to share a still from Dangal celebrating its third anniversary. Take a look at the post here.

Sanya Malhotra shares a still from Dangal

In this post, we can see her in the wrestling ring picking up her competitor before hitting her and pinning her down to score points in the match. She is seen in a blue sports dress, black skinners, and knee pads to protect her from injury. She captioned the picture by writing “Dangal Dangal #3yearsofDangal ♥️”.

Sanya Malhotra also shared another pic where she is seen with Aamir Khan sitting on a bus. Her on-screen brother is sitting on the chair behind them. She captioned this picture by writing “The journey that started 3 years back ♥️ #3yearsofDangal”. Take a look at the post here.

Sanya Malhotra was last seen in the movie Photograph alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She will next be seen in an untitled Anurag Basu film which will be releasing in 2020. She will also be seen in Shakuntala Devi: Human Computer, which is a biopic about Shakuntala Devi, a well-known mathematical genius and calculating prodigy from India.

