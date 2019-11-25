Sanya Malhotra: Ethnic Looks Of The Dangal Star To Steal From Her Wardrobe

Sanya Malhotra is an Indian actor who was last seen in the movie Photograph. She had a major breakthrough in Bollywood with her debut movie, Dangal. The movie was a blockbuster hit and Sanya was widely loved for her performance. The actor recently announced her new Netflix film, Pagglait. Apart from her acting skills and choice of diverse roles, the actor has also aced in her style game. Her style statement is more of casual chic looking outfits that are both elegant and creative. Here are few ethnic looks of Sanya Malhotra.

Sanya Malhotra in a black sequin dress

Sanya Malhotra donned a black indo-western sequin dress for a photo shoot. She wore a black sequined crop top with mesh sleeves and cut-out at the waist. The actor paired it up with a black embroidered skirt. Her makeup was kept minimal with mascara lashed eyes and nude lips. She completed the look with black tassel earrings and a sleek hairdo.

Sanya Malhotra in an Indo-western saree look

Sanya Malhotra donned a plain black saree and a multi-coloured blouse for an event. She looked adorable with a sleek bun and minimal makeup. The actor completed the look with oxidised neckpieces and silver finger ring.

Sanya Malhotra in a sea-green salwar-suit

Sanya sported up a sea-green kurta for a day out. She added a pop of colour to her outfit with a yellow embroidered dupatta. Her makeup was glammed up with kohl eyes and nude lips. The actor completed the look with oxidised earrings and a messy bun.

Sanya Malhotra in a black saree

Sanya Malhotra was seen in a black saree with a golden embroidered blouse for a promotional event. The Dangal actor kept it simple with mascara lashed eyes and a ‘bindi’. She completed the look with a golden neckpiece and a messy bun.

