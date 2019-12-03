Dangal Biggest Blockbuster Of Decade, Bajrangi Bhaijaan Second, Read Here

The 2016 Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal which crossed the Rs 2,000-crore mark at the global box-office is the biggest blockbuster of the decade, as per reports. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film narrates the inspiring story of a wrestler. Dangal is followed by Salman Khan-starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Aamir Khan's PK, as per reports. Other Bollywood films in the list of top 10 blockbusters of the decade include Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Dhoom 3, Sanju, War, Chennai Express and Dabangg. In 2019, Salman Khan flexed his muscles at the top yet again, as most searched male celebrity of the year, with actors Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar making up the top three.

Actress Sunny Leone was once again the most searched female celebrity of 2019 - a position she has held through most of the decade, pushing actresses Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone to lower down the Yahoo India "Year in Review 2019" list. While actor Hrithik Roshan emerged as the male style icon of the year, newbie Sara Ali Khan, who impressed netizens with her unique style statements, has been named female style icon of 2019.

The results are based on an analysis of user's interest patterns based on what they searched for, read, recommended and shared, Yahoo India said.

Next for Aamir Khan:

The actor will next be seen in the film, Laal Singh Chaddha, an official remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 feature Forrest Gump, the film is being directed by Advait Chandan. Kareena Kapoor Khan is playing the female lead. Aamir took to social media to post the first look poster from the film that introduces him as the titular character. It is also one of the most-anticipated films of the year.

