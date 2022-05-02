5 Bollywood Films To Be Postponed? Why 'Govinda Naam Mera' & More Will Come At Later Date

Many Bollywood films faced delays and postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the pandemic is not the only reason that causes postponements for the film industry, as pending work, like in the case of Laal Singh Chaddha, avoiding of a clash with another film, like Jersey are other factors that often come into play.

Numerous films that were expected to release on a certain date won't be coming out as scheduled and the above factors are responsible again. The films include Govinda Naam Mera, Mission Majnu, Ms Chatterjee vs Norway, among others.

Multiple Bollywood films' release to be postponed

Govinda Naam Mera, Mission Majnu, Mrs Chatterji vs Norway, Yodha are some of the movies which are likely to come later than the release date announced by the makers, as per a report on Pinkvilla.

Two films scheduled for a June 10 release date, Govinda Naam Mera, Mission Majnu, were likely to be rescheduled. While the major reason for it was the pending post-production work, the release of Hollywood film Jurassic World Dominion, on the same date, also seem to be a factor.

Govinda Naam Mera stars Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar and was a comedy love triangle. Mission Majnu stars Sidharth Malhotra in the role of a spy, and it will also mark the Bollywood debut of South star Rashmika Mandanna.

Another Sidharth Malhotra action film Yodha was also likely to be postponed. This will be in order to avoid a clash with the superhero film Black Panther 2, which was scheduled for a November 11 release.

In a similar manner, the makers of Rani Mukerji-starrer Mrs Chatterjee V/S Norway are contemplating on postponing the May 20 release for the movie. Two films, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dhaakad are also releasing on the same day and promotions for it, like the release of the trailer, have already started. With no similar updates on the Black actor's film, it seemed that the postponement was very likely.

RANI MUKERJI: 'MRS CHATTERJEE VS NORWAY' RELEASE DATE... #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway - starring #RaniMukerji - to release in *cinemas* on 20 May 2022... Directed by #AshimaChibber... OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT... pic.twitter.com/A4PZqwNHes — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 7, 2021

There was no confirmation yet on whether Ek Villain Returns, which was set to release alongside Thor: Love and Thunder, would also be postponed from its July 8 release.

Bollywood facing box office battle?

While films like The Kashmir Files, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Sooryavanshi have done well, none of the other films have managed to leave an impact amid films from South like RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 hitting Rs 1000-crore club. Some perhaps could have done well, if not for the timing, like Bachchhan Paandey (a week after The Kashmir Files) and Jersey (a week after KGF 2). Multiple reasons like a lack or buzz or content in case of Heropanti 2 and a niche target audience in case of Runway 34 have proved to be their undoing.

It seems Bollywood makers were reconsidering their decisions and planning better strategies to ensure they do not face the same fate.