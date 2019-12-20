5 Bollywood Movies That Were Submitted For The Oscars

Indian cinema has not had a very impressive history at the Academy Awards. There are various popular Indian films, which were critically acclaimed and have also been a hit at the box office. As India’s official entries at the Oscars, there are around 45 movies. But only a bunch of them have made it to the final list of nominations. Let’s check out 5 Indian films that got nominated by the Academy:

Mother India

This Mehboob Khan-directed classic was nominated for the Best Film In A Foreign Language category. It almost won the award. It only lost to Nights Of Cabiria by one vote. The story revolves around a poor but righteous woman who struggles to raise her kids while going up against Sukhilala, a greedy moneylender.

Salaam Bombay

Salaam Bombay is widely regarded as one of the greatest Indian movies of all time. It is a beautiful and a moving film about the life of people in Mumbai slums. It was appreciated by critics worldwide and received a nomination in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

Lagaan

Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama starring Aamir Khan was both a commercial success and a critical one. Its Oscar nominations made several headlines. It was nominated for the Best Foreign Language Film, only losing out to No Man’s Land.

Barfi

Barfi was India’s submission for Oscars in 2012. It was both critically acclaimed and a hit at the box office. Ranbir and Priyanka gave their best performances. The two of them received widespread critical acclaim for their work.

Guide

Guide is one of the most iconic Indian movies of all time. Dev Anand and Waheeda Rehman‘s chemistry was crackling. It was ranked number on the Best Bollywood Classics list by a leading magazine and was screened at the Cannes Festival 2007.

