Kendall Jenner Should Win Oscar For Transforming Into Kylie: Caitlyn

American media personality and model Kendall Jenner was named as the world’s highest-paid model by Forbes in the year 2017. Jenner is popular for her role in the reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Her mother Caitlyn Jenner reportedly said in the past that Kendall could win an Oscar one day. It seems that time has come closer. The supermodel debuted a cruel on-point impression of her younger sister Kylie Jenner. In a clip from the upcoming season 17 finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, fans and followers can see Kendall Jenner fully transformed into Kylie Jenner.

Kendall Jenner can be seen wearing a Kylie colour wig and applying few products from her sister’s cosmetic line Kylie Cosmetic. Kendall Jenner is seen overdrawing red lipstick on her face as well as teeth in a hilarious way. Kendall Jenner is seen enjoying to the fullest in the clip. Afterwards, Kendall Jenner is also seen making a video call to Kylie Jenner to show off her transformation while sitting at the dinner table. The entire Kardashian family has dressed up some other family member.

The entire Kardashian family is arguing with Caitlyn Jenner who firmly believes that Kendall Jenner can have a successful acting career. Caitlyn, when asked which family member could win Oscar?, replies Kendall Jenner because of all the brilliant things that she has done. Caitlyn Jenner added that Kendall Jenner is good at everything she does. Caitlyn Jenner isn’t sure if Kendall Jenner will pursue her career in acting but believes that she will be quite good at it.

