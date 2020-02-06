Five Reasons Why You Must Watch The Disha Patani And Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer 'Malang'

Malang, a Mohit Suri directorial, is all set to hit the theatres this Friday. The cast of this mysterious love story includes Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani along with other Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. Since the trailer release, there has been a lot of buzz around the film. The trailer has given a sense of mystery to the plot of the romance-action film. There are several reasons why the Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer deserves to be on your watch list this weekend. Read on.

5 Reasons why Malang is a must-watch this weekend

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's infectious chemistry

The trailer gave a glimpse of Aditya and Disha's sizzling chemistry. Their camarderie appears to be magical in some of the scenes. It will be all the more interesting to see this unfold because they are collaborating together for the first time in the film. Aditya and Disha's chemistry is certainly one of the main reasons to look forward to the film.

Anil Kapoor in a feisty avatar

Anil Kapoor is just getting finer with time. He is not only aging backward literally but is also experimenting with his roles. Malang will see him in a unique avatar. The actor is looking free-spirited and at his vibrant best in the film.

Melodious songs

One of the main highlights of the film appears to be the soul-stirring songs. They are not only catchy but also seem to be acting as a fine catalyst to showcase the plot. Some of the songs which are already being loved by the listeners are Chal Ghar Chalein, Humraah and Phir Na Milein Kabhi. The title track sung by Ved Sharma is also garnering a lot of love.

Unique plot

The intriguing storyline has further raised the anticipation for the film. By the looks of it, it appears to be a romantic thriller drama. The trailer has also not given away the plot which has left the viewers even more excited. This is inevitably one of the reasons to look forward to the movie.

High octane action sequences

The film also boasts of some high core action sequences. These scenes are also coupled with some hard-hitting dialogues. This also offers a profound contrast to the plot which appears to be a romantic drama. Are you going to watch the film this weekend?

