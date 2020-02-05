Anil Kapoor Talks About Playing Anjaney Agashe In 'Malang', Shares BTS Video

Malang is set to hit the theatre this week and the excitement around the film is at its peak. Recently, Anil Kapoor in a short video spoke about his experience of shooting for the film. Anil Kapoor plays the role of Anjaney Agashe in the movie who is a spoilt cop who wants things done his way. Check out what Anil Kapoor has to say about his experience.

Anil Kapoor talks about playing Anjaney Agashe

In the video shared by Anil Kapoor, the cast and crew members are seen talking about him. Aditya Roy Kapur stated that Anil Kapoor brings out certain energy which is 'infectious'.

The video is filled with behind-the-scene shots and inside scoops from the film. Disha Patani stated that Anil Kapoor is a very nice person and is always complimenting people for their good work. The director of the film, Mohit Suri, revealed that Anil Kapoor is the only actor who came a day prior to the shoot, on a day off to know more about the lights and the settings.

In the video, Anil Kapoor can be seen suggesting camera angles for a shot as well. He is seen being pally with his cast members; however, it is all business in front of the camera. Kunal Khemu says that Anil Kapoor is a fantastic actor and added that he enjoys working with him.

About Malang

Malang is an action romance movie that is helmed by Mohit Suri. The film stars Aditya Roy Kapur along with Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor as well as Kunal Khemu. Malang is produced by Luv Ranjan and is slated to hit the theatres on February 7, 2020.

