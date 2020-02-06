Malang Trailer Inspires Us To Try These Extreme Adventure Sports At-least Once

Malang is amidst one of the most highly anticipated films of 2020. As soon as the Malang trailer released on social media, netizens went into a frenzy. The Malang trailer looked truly enticing and power-packed. Starring Aashiqui 2 fame actor Aditya Roy Kapur and glamours diva Disha Patani, Malang seems to have all the elements of a potential blockbuster film. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is all set to hit the theatres on February 07, 2020.

Apart from an alluring star cast and smashing music, what stood out in the Malang trailer were the adventure sports, actors did in the film. Take a look at the number of Adventure sports that Malang trailer inspires us to go for.

Adventure Sports that Malang trailer inspires us to go for

Para Gliding

Image Credit: A still from Malang Trailer

Touted amongst the most interesting adventure sports, Paragliding is something we all should do at least once in a lifetime. In the Malang trailer, one can see several individuals enjoying the exciting Parasailing ride. Where you can fly thousands of feet up in the air and enjoy the exhilarating view of scenic landscapes. You are attached to a harness with a parachute at top and for a good number of minutes, you can be in the air.

Wind Surfing

Image Credit: A still from Malang Trailer

Windsurfing is an extreme water-sport which is done by adventure-enthusiasts and water lovers. In the Malang trailer, we can see both Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur performing this dangerous water-sport in the most enticing way. So much so, that it inspired us to try Windsurfing on our next trip to goa. The adventure sport requires you to stand on a surfing boat and balance yourself along with sailing your surf boat with one hand.

ATV Biking

Image Credit: A still from Malang Trailer

ATV Biking is a really popular adventure sport across the globe. Especially teenagers enjoy this high-speed ATV Biking with much-enthusiasm. ATV Biking is one such adventure which will truly give you an adrenaline rush in the most fun way possible. ATV is All-terrain vehicle which a motorbike with four tyres, also known as a quadricycle. In the Malng trailer, Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur can be seen riding these fancy bikes and having fun.

Sky Diving

Image Credit: A still from Malang Trailer

Talking about extreme adventure sports there's no way we can miss out on Sky Diving. We guess that's what the makers of Malang must have thought too. One can see actors Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur jumping off a plane in the Malang trailer. Yes, that's true, the leading pair of Malang, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani both did skydiving for the film as well.

