72 Hoorain, Neeyat Struggle At Box Office; Satyaprem Ki Katha Gets A Boost On 2nd Weekend

Two new movies released in theatres this week. While Vidya Balan’s star power behind Neeyat had given it some advantage, the political charge behind 72 Hoorain also made it seem like a potential success, along the lines of The Kerala Story. However, the box office numbers for the two films narrate a different story.

3 things you need to know:

Vidya Balan returned to the big screen with Neeyat after four years.

72 Hoorain was expected to do well, especially after the huge success of The Kerala Story.

The fate of the two films at the box office has been rather poor.

Neeyat off to a very slow start at box office

The Friday performance of Neeyat was underwhelming. Said to be made on a budget of Rs 50 crore, the film grossed a meagre Rs 1 crore at the box office on its opening day, as per trade analyst Sumit Kadel.

However, the film is reportedly said to pick up the pace over the weekend. Reportedly, the film brought in around Rs 1.60 crore on Saturday, which is a small jump from Friday. If this slight uptick in its collection remains consistent, Neeyat’s box office numbers could rise up to Rs 2 crore on Sunday. This would mean theat Neeyat can wrap up its first weekend with close to Rs 5 crore collections.

(A tweet from an industry tracker on the performance of Neeyat | Image: Twitter)

72 Hoorain struggles at box office

72 Hoorain has been off to a very slow start after releasing on July 7. While it is made on a modest budget of Rs 10 crore, the film started with approximately Rs 30 lakh at the box office. The film reportedly crossed Rs 1 crore at the box office on Saturday. However, the film might become an unmitigated box office disaster if more audience don’t turn up to watch it.

(Estimates of 72 Hoorain's revenue at the box office | Image: Twitter)

72 Hoorain was expected to replicate the journey of The Kerala Story given the subject matters are a bit similar. While The Kerala Story has made more than Rs 300 crore at the box office, 72 Hoorain might not be on the same trajectory.

Satyaprem Ki Katha gets a boost

Without any good choices at the box offices, Satyaprem Ki Katha is expected to get a slight uptick in its turnout. As per trade analyst Sumit Kadel, Satyaprem Ki Katha recorded a 50% growth in its collections on Saturday.

While its day 10 earnings were reported to be Rs 4-4.30 crore, it is expected to bring in a total of Rs 11-12 crore in its second weekend. All in all, the film is said to be crossing the Rs 90 crore mark after its 2nd-weekend run.

(Satyaprem Ki Katha's box office performance gets a boost | Image: Twitter)

However, this might be a short stint for the film, as its performance may pale in front of Tom Cruise’s highly anticipated action-flick Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1. The film releases on July 12 on Wednesday, which will give it a two-day kickstart against its box office competitors.