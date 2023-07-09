Kashmiri Pandits Organise Screening Of 72 Hoorain To Spread Awareness About Radicalisation

The Kashmiri Pandit organisation Vishav Kashmiri Samaj, on Saturday, held a special screening of 72 Hoorain. Its aim was to highlight the reality behind the promise of 72 virgins for those who indulge in ‘Jihad’.

Over 150 Kashmiri Pandits from Jagti Colony, which is migrant colony for pandits who came from valley after exodus in 1990, attended the screening of 72 Hoorain.

Pintu Ji, President, Vishav Kashmiri Samaj said,” This movie has effectively portrayed the reality of how Muslim youth in Kashmir were radicalized using concepts such as '72 Hoorainn', 'Jannat' (paradise), and 'Jihad' (holy war). These ideological influences and manipulations eventually resulted in the forced exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley. The movie depicts the real factors that led to the displacement of the Kashmiri Pandit community from their homeland”.

'We firmly reject radicalisation'

Sunil, a Kashmiri Pandit who came to watch the movie, said that 72 Hoorain highlighted how radicalisation caused the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits.

“A dream of Jihad was shown to weaken India as part of a larger global conspiracy against the country. We firmly reject this radicalisation and assert a stance against it. The movie shows the forced exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s was a direct result of this radicalisation, leading to their displacement from their homes for a period of 32 years and counting. Jihad is a legitimate path to weaken India and is the root cause of the prolonged period of displacement and the deep loss and trauma experienced by the Kashmiri Pandit community,” he said.

Rejecting the concept of "32 or 72 hoorain", another Kashmiri Pandit Ashok Ji said that Kashmiri Pandits have witnessed the true essence of Jihad as we face 32 years of displacement from the Kashmir Valley. “We urge the youth of Kashmir to leave the so called “Jihad” and should focus on working towards the betterment and future India to ensure peace and unity,” he added.

Kashmiri Pandit women who came to watch the movie said, “This movie 72 Hoorain depicts the real face of terrorism. Those who claim that terrorists will be getting 72 Hoorien after death but for them the unfortunate reality is that they do not find a dignified death. We want to urge Pakistan to stop radicalising the youth of Jammu and Kashmir and let them live peacefully here”.

72 Hoorain is directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan. It stars Pavan Malhotra and Aamir Bashir. 72 Hoorain opened in theatres on July 7.