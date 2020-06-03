'83' Actor Ammy Virk Reveals That Ranveer 'looked After Him Like A Brother'; Read Here

Ammy Virk's movies have often won the hearts of many fans. His movies include Nikka Zaildar, Laung Laachi, Angrej, Harjeeta, Muklawa, Jhalle, and many more. Ammy Virk has a huge presence in Punjabi films and is also very popular on social media. Recently, in an interview with a media portal, Virk opened up on his close bond with Ranveer Singh while shooting for the film 83. He had only praises for the Gully Boy star. Read on to know details about the actor's experience working with Ranveer Singh.

READ:Contrary To Reports, Deepika Padukone Will Not Be Involved In Post-production Work Of '83'

Ammy Virk's experience working with Ranveer Singh

READ:Madhya Pradesh COVID-19 Cases Rise By 194 To 8,283; Death Toll At 358

READ:Centre Allocates Rs 1,832 Cr To Bihar For 'Jal Jeevan Mission'; State Prepares Action Plan

When asked by a media portal about his experience working on 83, Virk spoke about his experience as being simply amazing. The actor was really happy with the way everyone worked on the sets. Be it the actors, players, female leads, and even the director Kabir Khan, he found them all to be supportive. When asked about what made him most comfortable on the sets, Virk found the cast of the film to be most comforting. He spoke of Ranveer Singh as being not only a huge inspiration but also a huge aid to him. The actor felt relaxed around Ranveer as he took care of him and others like his own brother.

He went on to say that he found Ranveer to be full of energy and super positive. He also felt that he was in a space where he could freely share his opinion and it would be heard. The actor and singer also expressed his gratitude towards all the legends who brought home the World Cup in 1983. He was also thankful to the entire cast and crew of 83 as they showered him with immense love.

The film 83 also stars Deepika Padukone, who has produced the film along with Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Phantom Films, and Sajid Nadiadwala. The film was to be released on the 10th of April but due to coronavirus, the date had to be rescheduled. The film is extremely awaited by many fans.

Ammy Virk after 83 would also be seen Qismat 2 and Bhuj: The Pride of India. The actor is to romance Sargun Mehta in the film Qismat 2. The film is directed by Jagdeep Sidhu. The actor would also be seen in the film Bhuj: The Pride of India starring Ajay Devgn. The film is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.