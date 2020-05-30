Centre Allocates Rs 1,832 Cr To Bihar For 'Jal Jeevan Mission'; State Prepares Action Plan

The Centre has allocated over Rs 1,832 crore to Bihar for the implementation of the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' during 2020-21, the Ministry of Jal Shakti said. In a statement released on Saturday, the Ministry informed that the Bihar government presented their Jal Jeevan Mission Annual Action Plan before them for consideration and approval, wherein it is planned to have 100% coverage of all households with functional tap water connections by 2020-21.

"Bihar state government has set an ambitious goal of providing all the remaining households with tap connection. It's a huge target, but the state government is all set with the roadmap to achieve the target. A proper plan is in place for 100 per cent coverage of all 38 districts during 2020-21. Bihar government is also giving special attention to providing 100 per cent of Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTCs) in aspirational districts, quality-affected habitations and SC/ST villages. Because of the abundance of groundwater and surface water in Bihar, the state is making all efforts in this regard," the ministry said.

Importance of clean water takes precedence

Bihar plans to provide tap connections to the remaining 1.50 crore households in 2020-21. The Ministry noted the importance of clean water during the scorching summer and COVID-19 pandemic.

"Washing hands and maintaining good hygiene needs clean water. Mostly the rural population depends on stand posts or wells for water, thus making it difficult for the masses to observe social-distancing. The relevance of potable water in one's household premise is a one-stop solution for the given problem," the statement said.

Thrust on water conservation

"During this testing time of COVID-19 pandemic, such attempt to provide household tap connections in rural areas will surely improve the ease of living especially the women and girls reducing their drudgery and making them safe and leading a dignified life... Besides, enabling every household with tap connection, Bihar has to give equal thrust on water conservation, rainwater harvesting, grey-water management and tackling over-extraction of groundwater," the Ministry said.

Jal Jeevan Mission

The Modi government launched the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in partnership with States, to enable every household in villages to have piped clean water by 2024. It has been envisaged that each household will have a potable water supply of 55 lpcd of prescribed quality on a regular and long-term basis.

