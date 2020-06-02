Contrary To Reports, Deepika Padukone Will Not Be Involved In Post-production Work Of '83'

'83 film has been delayed following coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, it was reported that the film will continue its post-production work under Deepika Padukone's supervision. Deepika is also co-producing the movie. The news of Deepika Padukone taking the reins soon came after, Shibhashish Sarker, the CEO for Reliance Entertainment, was tested positive for COVID-19. But it is now revealed that the actor will not be involved in the film's post-production work.

Deepika Padukone will not take charge on '83 post-production

Earlier, it was reported that Deepika Padukone would hold control of 83’s post-production as her presences will make a difference in the process, which would be led by director Kabir Khan. However, a source rubbished the rumours to a news portal. It stated that in times of COVID-19 when all of us should be wishing each other well, a false and insensitive story has been done.

Like all producers of '83, Deepika Padukone, as a producer, is an integral part of the project. It noted that when a movie has a highly able director such as Kabir Khan, who is dedicatedly looking into the post-production, there is no need for anyone else to do anything.

Besides being a producer, Deepika Padukone will also appear in '83 film. She will be playing Romi Bhatia Dev, wife of Kapil Dev, who is portrayed by her husband Ranveer Singh. It would mark the husband-wife’s fourth outing together (excluding Ranveer’s cameo in Finding Fanny).

Deepika is said to have a short but pivotal role in the movie. Her first look was revealed in February and received rave praises. Posting the picture, Deepika stated that it was an "absolute honour" for her to be able to play a small part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in India's sporting history.

She mentioned that she has very closely seen the role a wife plays in the success of her husband’s professional and personal aspirations, pointing towards her mother. The Piku star added that for her, 83, in many ways is an ode to every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own.

'83 is a sports drama film helmed by Kabir Khan. It has an ensemble cast of Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, and Sahil Khattar. The movie will show the Indian Cricket Team’s first Cricket World Cup win in 1983 under the leadership of Kapil Dev. The much-anticipated movie was scheduled to release on April 10, 2020, but has been postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus pandemic.

