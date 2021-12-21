'83' Advance Bookings Open; Ranveer Singh Shares Update Ahead Of Release

Ranveer Singh, who is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film, 83 headed to Instagram on Tuesday and made an exciting announcement. He shared a picture of the poster of the film and announced that advance bookings for the Kabir Khan directorial has opened. The sports drama will hit the big screens on December 24, 2021.

Calling the film the 'greatest underdog story in the history of Indian sports' the actor made the announcement on social media on Tuesday. Several fans and followers of the actor headed to the comments section of the post and expressed their excitement about the upcoming release. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam and will also be available in 3D.

83 will be based on how Kapil Dev led the Indian cricket team to victory during the 1983 World Cup. Ranveer Singh will step into the role of the then Indian captain, Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone will play the role of Dev's wife Romi. Apart from the couple, the film will also feature Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Sahil Khattar, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree.

The film was recently featured at the Red Sea International Film Festival and got its world premiere there. The sports drama got a standing ovation and Singh joined in on the enthusiasm as he thanked the crowds for their support. The actor was seen in a yellow and black striped suit, which he paired with a hat and sunglasses.

Standing ovation and applauds at the end of the movie premier of 83 staring @RanveerOfficial and @deepikapadukone at the Red Sea Film Festival. Kudos to @kabirkhankk and team for the brilliant work. And the man himself Kapil Dev for his performance in 1983 pic.twitter.com/4a4uOSnJE6 — Helmifaisal (@mhelmifaisal) December 15, 2021

Several actors from the Bollywood film fraternity hailed the film and mentioned that it bought tears to their eyes. They hailed the director and Ranveer for their stellar performance. One of the celebrities, who hailed the 83 team was Suniel Shetty, who mentioned he was still 'shaken and teary-eyed' after watching the film. He wrote, "Went to watch @RanveerOfficial in 83. Couldn’t spot him. There was only Kapil Dev on screen. Incredible transformation. I am stunned beyond. A team cast that could’ve walked off Lords. Got gooseflesh like I was reliving ‘83. Still shaken & teary-eyed at the artistry & emotions." Other celebrities who hailed the film include Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Palak Muchhal, Roshni Chopra and many more.

Went to watch @RanveerOfficial in #83. Couldn’t spot him. There was only #KapilDev on screen. Incredible transformation. I am stunned beyond. A team cast that could’ve walked off Lords. Got gooseflesh like I was reliving ‘83. Still shaken & teary-eyed at the artistry & emotions. pic.twitter.com/IW8zGYNsyc — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) December 20, 2021

(Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh)