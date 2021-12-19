Mahesh Bhupati, Nagarjuna Akkineni Thank Kabir Khan For 'recreating Magic' In '83' Movie

The sports biographical film 83 will soon be released in the theatres and fans of Cricket have been eagerly waiting for the film. 83 will bring back the 1983's Indian Cricket Team on screen and will let the audience relive the moment when the team won the 1983 World Cup under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. Ranveer Singh will be playing the role of Kapil Dev, the Indian Cricket Team captain at the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

As the count down for the movie's release began South Indian star Nagarjuna Akkineni and Tennis player Mahesh Bhupati expressed their excitement. Watch Video here.

Nagarjuna Akkineni looks forward to watch 83

The official page of 83 movie shared a video of South Indian star Nagarjuna Akkineni talking about the movie's release. The actor said, "I am just proud, honoured and privileged to present 83, the film to the Telugu audience. Thank you Kabir Khan for recreating the magic of that legendary match all over again and showing it to the younger generation. I am really looking forward to watch this film in cinema."

Mahesh Bhupati shares childhood memories associated with 1983 World Cup

Meanwhile, tennis star Mahesh Bhupati shared his memories from the match when he was just 9 years old and said, "I remember that day because I was with my parents. I think my dad was with his brothers and we were watching the finals. The only thing I remember them saying was 'the total was not going to be enough'. But as I have learned some things in my career, in sports anything is possible. And Indian scripted that amazing win, till today when I talk about it, it gives me goosebumps."

Ranveer Singh will be seen stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev. Also starring are Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi. Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Romi, Kapil Dev's wife.

Kamal Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International and Nagarjuna Akkineni's Annapurna Studios join hands with Reliance Entertainment to present the Tamil and Telugu versions respectively of the film. Prithviraj’s production and Kichcha Sudeepa’s Shalini Arts are set to present the film in Malayalam and Kannada versions.

Image: Instagram/@mbhupathi/@akkineninagarjuna7