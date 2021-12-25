'83' Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh-starrer Receives Blockbuster Response From Fans

Kabir Khan directorial, 83, has been garnering immense love and appreciation from the fans, from the moment it hit the theatres. Released on 24th December, many people have been visiting the theatres and enjoying the Ranveer Singh-starrer. The film is based on the 1983 World Cup tournament in which Team India emerged as the winner under Kapil Dev's captaincy. Here's the 83 movie's opening day collection at the box office.

83 movie Box Office collection

According to Box Office India, the movie opened with a stunning response from the audience, who didn't miss out on watching the film on the very first day of its release. The movie opened with ₹15 crore at the box office on Day 1 while the makers are optimistic about getting a better response from the audience during the holidays.

However, the collection is expected to decline a bit as Maharastra and a couple of other states have announced a night curfew with 50% operational capacity for cinemas, restaurants and cafes, etc. The budget of the film was ₹200 crore, making it one of the most expensive movies in Bollywood.

With this blockbuster opening, the movie now has the second-biggest opening for a Bollywood film after Sooryavanshi. On the other hand, 83 movie is also competing with Spider-Man No Way Home.

More on 83 Movie

The movie was earlier scheduled to release in theatres last year in April but the date was pushed to Christmas due to COVID outbreak. However, the movie was again delayed, with a new release date of 4 June 2021 and with the sudden rise of COVID-19 cases in the country, the makers scheduled it for 24 December 2021.

The star cast of the movie includes some of the popular actors from the movie industry who essayed the role of the players who were a part of the 1983 World Cup team India.

Apart from Ranveer Singh playing the role of Kapil Dev, other actors include Deepika Padukone as Romi Bhatia, Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu and many more.

Image: Instagram/@iamchiragpatil