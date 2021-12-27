'83' Day 3 Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh-starrer Performs Below Expectations

There was no major growth for 83 after Day 3 at the box office. The collections of the Ranveer Singh-starrer on Sunday were around the same level as Saturday, as per the initial estimates. The film has failed to touch even the Rs 50 crore mark over the weekend.

The Kabir Khan directorial, as per a report on Box Office India, is said to have collected in the Rs 16.50 crore-17 crore range again on Sunday. As a result, the 3-day collections are expected to be around Rs 46 crore-47 crore. The collections have not been up to the mark, as per trade analysts.

83 Day 3/weekend box office collections

While films usually have their best collections on Sunday, in 83's case, not much growth was expected on Sunday, since the movie did not do wonders the day before, despite a national holiday on Christmas. Thus, the collections were on similar levels as Saturday.

The overall collections are unimpressive, since the movie is a big-budget project, the report added. The movie, however, had some positives. Apart from maintaining the same range as Saturday, the venture witnessed growth in some of the mass belts like Gujarat. Though the collections were on the lower side, that has contributed to the limited growth for the film.

The film is also releasing in multiple languages, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, and the Tamil version has stood out, with collections in the Rs 1.50 to 1.75 crore range over the weekend.

83 movie based on historic event

83 is the big screen adaptation of India's maiden World Cup victory in 1983. Ranveer Singh plays the role of Kapil Dev, who led the team to the historic triumph in England.

The movie also stars Pankaj Tripathi in the role of the team manager while Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Jiiva, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, among others play the roles of the players.

Deepika Padukone enacts the part of Kapil Dev's wife, Romi Dev. The Bajirao Mastani star has also been credited as a producer on the film, and it is the first time that she has worked with Ranveer since their marriage in 2018.