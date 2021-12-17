'83': Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone Go 'oh My God' As They Feature On Burj Khalifa

The power couple of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming movie 83. The couple along with the film's team is currently busy promoting the movie. As the film faced several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is one of the most-anticipated movies of 2021, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in its promotions. The film's trailer was recently featured on the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, which made Ranveer and Deepika go "Oh my God".

83 is the story of the Indian Cricket Team's 1983 Worldcup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. While Ranveer Singh is set to portray Kapil Dev, Deepika will be seen playing the legendary cricketer's wife Romi Dev. While the upcoming movie is helmed by Kabir Khan, it is co-bankrolled by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vichnuvardhan Induri and Madhu Mantena Varma. The film's team recently paid a visit to Burj Khalifa in Dubai, as the world's tallest building was shining bright with 83's trailer.

Ranveer and Deepika react to 83 trailer on Burj Khalifa

In a video shared by an Instagram user present in Dubai when the trailer was being played on Burj Khalifa, Ranveer and Deepika were seemingly in awe of the clip. Former cricket captain Kapil Dev was also seen mesmerised by the visuals, even after the trailer's end. His wife, Romi Dev, was seen recording the moment on her phone.

Lastly, Kabir Khan, Ranveer, Deepika and the entire team cheered for themselves and the movie. Watch the team's reaction to 83's trailer on Burj Khalifa.

Some photos of Deepika, Ranveer and 83's entire team from Dubai

Details about 83

The upcoming sports drama 83 is based on the Indian cricket team's legendary World Cup win in the Lord's Cricket Ground, England, in 1983. The team was led by Kapil Dev as they competed against West Indies in the final, who were two-time world champions.

The film sees Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, Deepika Padukone as Romi Dev, Pankaj Mishra as PR Man Singh, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath and more. The movie is set to release on December 24, 2021.

Image: Instagram/@avantii2/@live.love.deepika