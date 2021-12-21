Director Kabir Khan has been receiving appreciation from all corners for his upcoming sports drama 83. The Ranveer Singh starrer which revolves around Team India's 1983 Cricket World Cup win at Lord’s is a spectacular visual treat for fans and portrays some iconic moments from the match. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife-director & author Tahira Kashyap took to Twitter and reviewed the film.

Starting from Kapil Dev’s Iconic catch to Viv Richards’ dismissal in the final match and Mohinder Amarnath’s spells of swing bowling, the film chronicles the practices and the struggles behind Team India that led to them winning the 1983 match. The film also highlights some of the personal anecdotes of every player and the emotional journey that they went through which becomes the highlight of the film.

Tahira Kashyap heaps praise on Ranveer Singh starrer 83

Tahira who attended the screening with her family said she became an ardent fan of Ranveer Singh after watching his stupendous acting skills in the film. The director wrote that she has never witnessed a film that was welcomed with continuous clapping that went through the entire film. Sharing her thoughts on the same, she wrote, “The fact that during the screening my parents kept reminding me that I was born in 83 goes on to show the pride, love, celebration, and nostalgia the film evoked in them! For my part, I have never seen a screening where we were continuously clapping! I was awestruck.”

In a separate Tweet, Tahira recalled the victorious win by Team India back in 1983 and how it will always be etched in the memories of every India. Giving a big shout-out to the entire team, she wrote, “It’s a film that has etched the epic victory of our nation in the most beautiful and heartwarming manner! Many congratulations to the entire team and cast! A special shout out to @RanveerOfficialYOU is simply phenomenal! A treat to watch! The remarkable portrayal of @therealkapildev.”

Apart from Ranveer Singh stepping into the shoes of former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev, his real wife Deepika Padukone also played the role of his reel wife Romi Bhatia who stood beside him like a rock pillar. Praising her acting in the film, Tahira wrote, “@deepikapadukone producer Sahiba pls continue making such inspiring films and @CastingChhabra paaji what an amazing cast! Everyone fit their part in the most glorious manner! Kudos.”

