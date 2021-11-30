'83': Who Plays Who In Much-awaited Film On Kapil Dev & Co's Triumph In World Cup?

The recently released trailer of Kabir Khan's biographical sports drama 83, has left all ardent cricket fans wanting more. The film chronicles the Indian cricket team's trailblazing victory in the 1983 World Cup, with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and a string of talented actors set to essay pivotal roles. Ranveer Singh will star as Kapil Dev, former Indian cricket team captain, while Deepika will be seen as his on-screen wife, Romi Dev.

The recently released trailer shows intense moments of the team, that many thought won't make the cut and even qualify the preliminary rounds. However, after much scrutiny and setbacks, the team beats all odds and comes out victorious. The historic moment not only instilled pride among the players and citizens but also established India's cricketing feat globally. Ahead of 83's release, take a look at the ensemble cast who take on pertinent roles in the inspirational tale.

Who plays who in Ranveer Singh's 83?

Ranveer Singh as Indian Cricket Team captain, Kapil Dev

Ranveer is set to delight his fans with a never seen before avatar as sports legend Kapil dev. He will be seen leading the team to the trailblazing victory, which many only dreamt of achieving. His uncanny resemblance to Dev has already sparked waves of curiosity, with many already hailing 83 as Singh's finest performance.

Deepika Padukone as Romi Bhatia (Dev's wife)

Deepika Padukone will essay Ranveer's on-screen wife Romi Bhatia. Padukone also makes an appearance in the trailer and is seen as a supportive wife. She accompanies Dev to several matches and cheers for his victory while being his pillar of strength.

Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh

Tripathi will be seen as the manager of the 1983 World Cup-winning Indian team.

Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar

Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth

Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath

Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma

Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil

Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad

Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny

Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal

Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani

Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu

Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar

Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri

R Badree as Sunil Valson

Among others, Boman Irani will be seen as cricketer Farokh Engineer, while Amrita Puri, Neena Gupta, Parvati Nair will also essay supporting roles. The Kabir Khan directorial will hit theatres on December 24, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

