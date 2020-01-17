Alia Bhatt's Photos Prove Her Palazzo Style Is Major Style Inspiration

Alia Bhatt is the daughter of director Mahesh Bhatt and wife Soni Razdan. She made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year alongside Siddharth Malhotra & Varun Dhawan. She has gone on to star in movies like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, Dear Zindagi, Highway, Raazi, Udta Punjab, etc etc. She is a fearless actor and easily one of the most stylish actors of Bollywood.

Learn how to style those palazzos from Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is a style icon for the entire country and her photos and images on Instagram is proof of that. Not only that, she is always seen flaunting her beautiful outfits when spotted up and about in the city. Alia Bhatt's style is nothing over the top but a fine mixture of very basic and comfortable clothes. As seen on her Instagram handle the 26-year-old actor is a big fan of palazzos. Let's take a look.

Palazzo trousers are very popular during the summertime as they are loose, tend to be of light fabrics that are breathable in hot weather that makes them comfortable to wear. These trousers are not very common during the winters, but they may be found in wool or heavy synthetic fibres. Palazzos were originally worn by women in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Alia Bhatt like any other girl seems to be obsessed with palazzos. She can be seen pairing the palazzos with loose shirts, colourful kurtis, shoulder cut tops or even with a trendy jacket. The Highway actor's Palazzo game is strong and all the girls should learn from her.

On the work front, Alia Bhaat is working on her upcoming project Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and being directed by Ayan Mukherji. She is also working on Karan Johar's Takht and her father's directorial venture Sadak 2. Alia also announced and launched her look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next project Gangubai Kathiawadi.

