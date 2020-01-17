Vicky Kaushal Cheers For Rumoured GF Katrina Kaif At Ali Abbas' B'day Bash, Watch

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif set tongues wagging about their rumored romance after they were spotted leaving a Diwali bash together. Soon after that, speculations of them taking off for a New Year bash surfaced on social media. And now further raising questions, the two were seen at director Ali Abbas Zafar's B'day bash, having a swell time. A video of the occasion has been shared by the fan pages wherein Vicky Kaushal can be seen cheering loudly for his rumored lady love as she helps the Bharat director cut his birthday cake.

Vicky Kaushal cheers for Katrina Kaif

For those unaware, it all started when ace-filmmaker Karan Johar mentioned to Kaushal on Koffee With Karan that Katrina Kaif had said that she would love to work work with him. Mildly surprised after listening to it, the latter pretended to faint. At that time, Vicky was dating Television star Harleen Sethi and had also gone on record to speak about it. However, days after the episode aired, Sethi and Kaushal called it quits, and the latter soon started appearing on several different occasions with Katrina Kaif.

Prior to this, Katrina and Vicky Kaushal gathered at their friend, Aarti Shetty's residence in Juhu, Mumbai just a few days back. The updates posted by a famous B-town pap has sent fans and netizens into a frenzy, many speculating that something is definitely brewing between the two. However, there is no confirmation of a relationship as of now.

And while the two seem to be enjoying each other's company, they side by side are enjoying the releases of blockbusters. Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar. Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, has a plethora of projects and will next be seen in Sardar Udham Singh and Ashwatthama

