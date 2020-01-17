Exclusive: Zareen Khan On Playing A Lesbian In LGBTQ Film, 'Akele Hum, Akele Tum'

Zareen Khan is gearing up for her upcoming film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele opposite Anshuman Jha. At the World Premiere held in the New York City, the movie has also bagged the biggest award. The film has also earned the Best Film Audience Choice Award at the HBO South Asian International Film Festival.

The movie is directed by Harish Vyas will be India's first movie with LGBTQ protagonists of two opposite genders. Anshuman Jha will be playing the role of a gay man while Zareen Khan will be playing the role of a gay woman. Recently, Zareen Khan opened up about the LGBT community in an exclusive interview with us.

Zareen Khan spilt the beans on the LGBTQ community

To this, she said, "The LGBTQ community is very close to my heart. Many of my friends belong to this community and I know the kind of things that they go through. Though Section 377 has been approved by our government and we have the freedom now but still, I think it will take some time for our family to accept this. The film Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele is a very sensitive subject which shows the struggle of the LGBTQ community but in a very fun manner."

Zareen revealed that she is very satisfied with the film

The Veer actor further revealed about the film saying, "It is a story about a gay boy and a lesbian, showing the beautiful friendship between them. I'm very satisfied with this film. This is the kind of role that I was waiting for. I'm very thrilled about the film getting so much appreciation in the festival circuits. Now, I'm just waiting for the theatrical release which will be on February 14, 2020. I'm eagerly waiting for people to go watch it." The film will follow their fun journey from Delhi to Mcleodgunj. The film was premiered on November 22, 2019, at the Village East Cinemas in Manhattan.

Image Courtesy: Zareen Khan Instagram

