Juhi Chaturvedi: From Vicky Donor To The Sky Is Pink; Best Films Written By The Director

Juhi Chaturvedi started her career with an advertising agency. She has received several awards and nominations for her notable work. She has broken several stereotypes in the last few years and delivered interesting female characters. She has also won National Film Award for Best Original Screenplay and dialogues. Here is a list of some of the best films written by Juhi Chaturvedi.

Best films were written by Juhi Chaturvedi

Vicky Donor

The 2012 romantic-comedy film revolves around the life of a sperm donor. It is written by Juhi Chaturvedi and directed by Shoojit Sircar. The film won the National Film Award for Best Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. It was a blockbuster at the box-office and received appreciation for its bold storyline. It features Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam in the lead roles.

Piku

Piku is a 2015 comedy-drama film that is directed by Shoojit Sircar and written by Juhi Chaturvedi. The film is a beautiful portrayal of a father-daughter relationship and brings out the insecurities and cherished moments inside a family. It features Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan in the lead roles. It was nominated for Best Film at the 61st Filmfare Awards.

October

October is considered as one of the best works of Juhi Chaturvedi. It released in the year 2018. The film revolves around the life of Dan (Varun Dhawan) and Shuli (Banita Sandhu) who come close during an accident. It is set in the capital city of New-Delhi. October is a very off-beat topic that received critical acclaim for its direction and gripping screenplay.

The Sky Is Pink

The Sky Is Pink is a drama film that is directed by Shonali Bose and written by Shonali Bose, Juhi Chaturvedi, and Nilesh Maniyar. It released in the year 2019. The film was also premiered at the 44th Toronto International Film Festival where it received a standing ovation at the time of its premiere. The film features Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Suresh Saraf. The story revolves around the life of a young girl named Aisha who gets diagnosed with Pulmonary Fibrosis.

