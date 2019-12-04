Shoojit Sircar Takes A Dig At B-Town: 'Before Protesting On Morality, Check Your Ethics'

Those acquainted with Bollywood would know that it is not a world that is the same as what meets the eye. There is lot that happens for Ppublicity, PR stunts are common and even hypocrisy is sometimes evident when those preaching about something might be the very practitioners of it. Shoojit Sircar took a dig at this ‘duality’ of the film industry at what seemed like a reaction to the Bollywood stars’ heated responses over the horrific gangrape and murder of Disha. The filmmaker said the industry needed to correct itself before preaching the world over morality.

Shoojit Sircar on Wednesday, took to Twitter to write, “Bollywood pahle hum to sudhar jaye... phir gyaan de duniya ko... naitikta( morality) per gyan ya protest zaroor karein lekin sath me pahle apna filmy ethics chk karo..pahle hum apne duality ko sudhare..”

The filmmaker seemed to hint at the heated reactions of the stars of the film industry over Disha’s gangrape-murder. That has been the one topic that most of the stars have reacted to recently. They had expressed their sadness and anger about it while some had even gone on to demand capital punishment for the accused.

A 25-year-old veterinary doctor working for a state-run hospital in Hyderabad was gangraped and murdered by four men a few days ago. Her remains were then burnt by the accused. The accused have been arrested and sent to 14-day judicial custody. She has now been named ‘Disha’.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shoojit Sircar is currently working on Gulabo Sitabo. The director has brought two actors, who has played major roles in his acclaimed films, Vicky Donor and Piku, Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan for the first time. The looks of the duo had gone viral when it was released a few days ago. Gulabo Sitabo is gearing up for release on February 28, 2020.

Shoojit Sircar has also begun work on the biopic on Sardar Udham Singh. Vicky Kaushal will be playing the titular character in the movie. The biopic also reportedly features Banita Sandhu. The movie is slated to release on October 2, 2020.

