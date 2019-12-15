Aadar Jain & Tara Sutaria Share A Warm Hug At Armaan Jain's Roka Ceremony, Watch Video

Rumours of Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain being in a relationship have been going around for quite a while now. From the past few weeks, the duo are being snapped at various occasions. Be it during Malaika Arora's birthday bash, or Bachchan's Diwali party. The actress was recently spotted at Armaan Jain's Roka ceremony and from a night a video has now gone viral, where Aadar can be seen greeting and hugging Tara as he welcomes her into the house.

READ: Tara Sutaria Finally Clears The Air, Confirms Aadar Jain Is 'special'

Watch the video below-

In a recent interaction with a news publication, the actress cleared the air around her relationship and confirmed that Aadar is indeed 'special' to her. Dishing out more details, she stated that they enjoy going out and spending time together. Reportedly, Tara and Aadar met and connected through at a gathering of common friends and seem to have broken ice quite quickly.

READ: Tara Sutaria And Aadar Jain's Social Media PDA Is Raising Eyebrows On The Internet

Tara Sutaria who debuted with Student of the Year 2 which also marked the debut of Ananya Panday. She was last seen in the film, Marjaavaan. The movie is an out-and-out action-romantic film, directed by Milap Zaveri. The film also stars Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, and Rakul Preet Singh. She is paired opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the movie. Tara had made her debut with Student of the Year 2 earlier this year. Another film that she has signed is the remake of RX 100, which will be the launchpad for Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty. Aadar Jain had made his debut with Qaidi Band in 2017, but he has not announced his next film yet. His mother Rima Jain is the sister of Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor.

READ: Tara Sutaria And Other Young Bollywood Actors Who Have Stolen Fans' Hearts

READ: Diwali: Janhvi Kapoor-Akshat Ranjan, Tara Sutaria-Aadar Jain Pose

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.