Tara Sutaria And Other Young Bollywood Actors Who Have Stolen Fans' Hearts

Bollywood is a platform for several new generation actors who have gained popularity over the years. Bollywood and its fans have welcomed some talented actors regardless of their age. Here is a list of some of the youngest Bollywood actors whose work was loved by their fans.

Tara Sutaria

Tara who is 24 years old made her Bollywood debut in the Karan Johar-directorial Student of the Year 2. Before that, Tara was seen on Disney channel's sitcom The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir. Tara belongs to a Zoroastrian Parsi family. She is trained in classical ballet and also modern dance. Tara is seen sharing the screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in her latest movie Marjaavaan where Tara plays the role of a speech-impaired person.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday also made her Bollywood debut in Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2. In the movie, she was seen sharing screen space with Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff. 21-year-old Ananya is reportedly the youngest actor in Bollywood as of today. She is the daughter of popular Bollywood actor Chunky Panday. Ananya is currently gearing up for her upcoming movie next to Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar, Pati Patni Aur Woh, which is scheduled to hit the screens on December 6 this year.

Ishaan Khatter

Ishan Khatter is currently the youngest male actor of Bollywood. The 24-year-old actor appeared as a child with his half-brother Shahid Kapoor in the 2005 film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! where he appeared as a child. As an adult, he starred in Beyond the Clouds which released in 2017. He also was the lead in Dhadak, which was directed by Karan Johar.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of popular actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor. She made her acting debut last year in 2018 in Karan Johar-directorial Dhadak. The movie was the remake of popular Marathi movie Sairat. In Dhadak, Janhvi was paired next to Ishaan Khatter.

