Aadar Jain Reacts As Tara Sutaria Plays Golf For The First Time

They may not have made it official yet but their social media PDA, holidays together and the family outings only confirm Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria's link-up rumours. Tara took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her playing golf for the first time but it was Aadar's comment that left everyone chuckling.

Aadar wrote, "I like big putts and I cannot lie" [sic]. A putt is a gentle stroke that hits a golf ball across the green towards the hole and that is exactly what Tara is seen doing in the video. A few hours later Aadar shared a picture of himself with the golf kit on his Instagram story.

On Saturday, Aadar shared a throwback picture from his Maldives trip and Tara dropped a comment saying, "Take me with youðŸ–¤" [sic] Previously, reports of their wedding had also surfaced, but Aadar Jain had denied the reports then. Tara is constantly seen in the celebrations with Aadar's family, including the Kapoor family, as his mother Rima Jain is Rishi Kapoor's sister.

Tara and Aadar on professional front

Aadar Jain, who is the cousin of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, had made his debut with Qaidi Band that released in 2017. He is yet to announce his next venture.

Tara Sutaria had made her debut with Student of the Year 2 last year. She also went on to feature in Marjaavaan later this year.

She has multiple projects in her kitty like the remake of RX 100 opposite Ahan Shetty, that has been titled Tadap. Tara has also signed Ek Villain 2 that stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur as well.

