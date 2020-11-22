Tara Sutaria-Aadar Jain have one-word replies to stunning vacation posts, back to the bay

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that some of the action from Bollywood was shifted to Maldives recently as numerous stars let their hair down in the country. The list included rumoured lovebirds Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain, who seemed to have had a gala time. Amid the stunning locales from their trip, the duo also entertained their fans, be it by displaying their fit physiques or one-word replies to each other’s posts.

Tara Sutaria-Aadar Jain’s Maldives vacation and return

Tara Sutaria had headed to Maldives to celebrate her 25th birthday on November 19 with her rumoured boyfriend Aadar Jain. After sharing a snap posing in a swimsuit and nature doing the magic in the background in blue, the actor posted another snap in a swimsuit as she posed in style.

Aadar was impressed and in the comments section, wrote 'Legsss' with a lovestruck emoji.

Aadar also filled his Instagram timeline with some beautiful pictures, which not just displayed his fit physique, but also the scenic beauty of Maldives. Even Tara had a one-word response to one of the posts and wrote, ‘views’ with a lovestruck emoji.

Meanwhile, the duo has now returned to Mumbai and were clicked at the airport. They kept it casual, also wearing face masks and shields.

Previously, reports of their wedding had also surfaced, but Aadar Jain had denied the reports then. Tara is constantly seen in the celebrations with Aadar's family, including the Kapoor family, as his mother Rima Jain is Rishi Kapoor's sister.

Tara and Aadar on professional front

Aadar Jain, who is the cousin of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, had made his debut with Qaidi Band that released in 2017. He is yet to announce his next venture.

Tara Sutaria had made her debut with Student of the Year 2 last year. She also went on to feature in Marjaavaan later this year.

She has multiple projects in her kitty like the remake of RX 100 opposite Ahan Shetty, that has been titled Tadap. Tara has also signed Ek Villain 2 that stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur as well.

