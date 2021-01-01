On New Year, Kareena Kapoor-Saif enjoy family dinner; Karisma joins Tara-Aadar for outing

It was all about the family for the Kapooors as they celebrated New Year 2021. While Ranbir Kapoor has been holidaying with ladylove Alia Bhatt in Rajasthan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan enjoyed dinner together with their loved ones to mark the new year. The former’s sister Karisma Kapoor spent New Year’s eve with her cousin Aadar Jain and his rumoured girlfriend Tara Sutaria.

Kareena Kapoor, Saif, Karisma celebrate New Year

Soha Ali Khan shared a video of the dinner that the family celebrated New Year with. The actor was seen talking to the other guests on the table, with sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan listening intently. Their husbands, actors Saif and Kunal Kemmu seemed busy in serving themselves and the others. Mitron actor Kritika Kamra was also part of the celebrations.

Soha and Kunal also 'tipped their hat to 2021' as they bid adieu to 2020.

Karisma Kapoor posted a snap with Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria who have been painting the town red with their rumoured romance. The Coolie No 1 star seemed to have enjoyed a party as well and hoped to ‘push 2020’ out with a blurry picture flaunting '2020' glasses.

Taimur’s New Year wish

While Taimur was missing from the pictures above, his mother Kareena had earlier shared an adorable picture of her ‘forcing’ the boys for a ‘perfect picture’ as they ‘snuggled and cuddled.’ The Good Newwz star, who is expecting her second baby, conveyed her gratitude to the ‘two loves’ of her life as they marched ahead to ‘new beginnings.’

