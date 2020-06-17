'Aagey Alfaaz Nahi Rahe': Ali Fazal's Mother Passes Away; Actor Pens Heartfelt Note

'Mirzapur' actor Ali Fazal's mother, passed away on the morning on June 17, 2020, in Lucknow after a quick succession of health complications. Her passing was sudden, as per the reports. The sources inform that Ali Fazal is currently in Lucknow and performed the last rites.

The actor took to his Twitter handle to share a beautiful picture of his mother and wrote, "I’ll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you Amma. Yahi tak thhaa humaara, pata nahi kyun. You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe. Love, Ali." [sic]

I’ll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you Amma. Yahi tak thhaa humaara, pata nahi kyun. You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe. Love, Ali. pic.twitter.com/hKyFMp6U1G — Ali Fazal M / Ù…ÛŒØ± Ø¹Ù„ÛŒ ÙØ¶Ù„ / à¤…à¤²à¥€ (@alifazal9) June 17, 2020

Director Anubhav Sinha paid his condolences and wrote, "So sorry for your loss man.... Big Hug..." [sic]

In Septemeber 2018, Ali on his Facebook handle had written, "Mother. Before in a time lost in the blueprints of Her Hood. ... . Amma- I like that one the most because in my head its the safest. ive called her Ammi, Ma , Mum, Mom.. recently i had a phase of calling her Maate.. hehe. But The open palindrome gives a sense of ki - yeh dono taraf se i will arrive at mother. And thats been the damn point of everything in life. I can sugarcoat it with hollywood bollywood and poetry and art and dhimka.. but Like imagine you start an emotion and when you end it , you’re right back where it started. A sense of never losing the freshness of it and yet being able to reach the depths and back every single time. Priceless. If only relationships could be such things..maybe too much oxygen ends it all. Who knows. hell i mean orgasms would be endless in an ideal world. Or in some such world. Stupid . But isnt that the fight? Revival? To hold the crown with the same respect when it first set itself on your head be the kings feat. Never ending loops was the advent of machinery. Phir humne gear lagaye. To control. Levers and further loops within loops . Loops in nature look like charkhas on fire.. the sparks they spill out because of momentum are the tricks to life on planet. They create their own fields. Hehe. Indulge me. All in one smooth motion ending and beginning at the Syllable. ‘A’ begins, M’s receive , ‘A’ settles ‘A’ begins and so on n so forth . I know, Kuchh bhi. Ya phir Kuchh bhi nahi." [sic]

Spokesperson statement on behalf of Ali Fazal

Ali is grateful for the love and support of his fans in these testing times. A personal loss of this magnitude also needs silence. He requests his fans and the press for some privacy at this point.

