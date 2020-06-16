Ali Fazal Shares Tillotama Shome's Story On '#sharetheload' Equally; Read Here

Ali Fazal recently shared a post of Tillotama Shome on his Instagram handle where she went on to speak about sharing the load. In the post that was shared by Ali Fazal, Tillotama Shome goes on to talk about how strongly she feels that the household chores must not be done just by women alone but it should be shared equally.

In the post, she also revealed how her friends and netizens asked her if she is promoting Ariel because she used to the hashtag ‘#sharetheload’. She said that she is not promoting any brand and used the hashtag because she respects it. She also went on to reveal that she shared the post because she felt strongly about their homes being safer and more equal.

She also added that she felt angry about professional women having to give up their jobs or sleep because they are expected to do all the housework. Seeing Ali Fazal sharing this post, it’s quite evident that the actor also believes in sharing the load equally. Check out the post below.

Tillotama Shome first used the hashtag when she to reveal how her husband helps her in the household activities. She said that her husband returned home after several months and went on to do all the housework such as cleaning, cooking, washing clothes just so that she could work without having to worry about it. Check out her post below.

My husband returned after 6months.He walked home, with me on urgent calls. He cooked for me, cleaned for me, so I could work non stop. Beyond putting clothes in a washing machine,men please help,if you are not.I could promote #ChintuKaBirthday because of his help. #ShareTheLoad — Tillotama Shome (@TillotamaShome) June 11, 2020

Seeing this post fans also went on to express their story, where many women revealed how things were done equally in the house not having been told what to do. Check out a few comments from fans.

On the work front

Tillotama Shome was recently seen in the film Chintu Ka Birthday. The film recently premiered on the Zee5 app. The movie also stars, Vinay Pathak and Seema Bhargava in pivotal roles. The plot revolved around how during the U.S. invasion of Iraq, some illegal migrants are waiting to return to India. As one such family prepares to celebrate the 6th anniversary of their youngest member, Chintu, their kind-hearted Iraqi landlord lends them a helping hand.

While Ali Fazal, on the other hand, will next be seen in Prakash Raj’s Tadka. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and Shriya Saran in crucial roles. The film has reportedly completed its filming and the makers will release the film once the lockdown is lifted.

