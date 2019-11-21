The Debate
Aakanksha Singh To Be Seen In Shershaah; The Movie Featuring Sidharth And Kiara As Leads

Bollywood News

Aakanksha Singh is a famous Tv actress, who was a lead in Na Bole Tum Na Hai Kuch Kaha TV series. She will be soon seen in Shershaah movie. Have a look:

Written By Simran Gandhi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Aakanksha Singh

Aakanksha Singh is an Indian television actor. She is mainly known for her role in TV serials such as Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha and also for her role in Gulmohar Grand TV series, showcased by Hotstar.

Aakanksha Singh to be seen in Shershaah

Aakanksha began her television career with Na Bole Tum Na Hai Kuch Kaha, playing Megha Vyas, a widow with two children in 2012. She later appeared in Gulmohar Grand, playing a 21-year-old. The show was based on the life of people belonging to the hotel industry. She also played the role of Alia Bhatt's friend, in 2017 in the movie Badrinath ki Dulhania. She made her Tollywood debut with Malli Raava in 2017. Her second project was Devadas in Telugu. Pailwan is her first film in Kannada.

Read: Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra In Combat Mode As He Plays Soldier Again

The actor was also seen in a sports reality entertainment show called Box cricket league. She has participated as a team player in Ahmedabad Express.

Aakanksha will be soon seen in her 2nd role in a Bollywood movie. Shershaah is an upcoming Hindi biographical-action film. The movie is being directed by Vishnuvardhan and written by Sandeep Srivastava. The film features Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead role. The movie is a biopic about the life of Vikram Batra, who was a 1999 Kargil war hero. No official release date of the film has been announced yet.

Read: Sidharth Malhotra Posts About Starting The Journey Of 'Shershaah'

Read: Kargil Vijay Diwas: Sidharth Malhotra, Who Plays Captain Batra In Shershaah, Pens Heartfelt Note

Read: 'My Rumoured Boyfriend But...', Kiara Advani Has THIS To Say For Sidharth Malhotra As The Duo Wrap Up SherShaah Schedule

 

 

Published:
