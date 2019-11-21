Aakanksha Singh To Be Seen In Shershaah; The Movie Featuring Sidharth And Kiara As Leads

Aakanksha Singh is an Indian television actor. She is mainly known for her role in TV serials such as Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha and also for her role in Gulmohar Grand TV series, showcased by Hotstar.

Aakanksha Singh to be seen in Shershaah

Aakanksha began her television career with Na Bole Tum Na Hai Kuch Kaha, playing Megha Vyas, a widow with two children in 2012. She later appeared in Gulmohar Grand, playing a 21-year-old. The show was based on the life of people belonging to the hotel industry. She also played the role of Alia Bhatt's friend, in 2017 in the movie Badrinath ki Dulhania. She made her Tollywood debut with Malli Raava in 2017. Her second project was Devadas in Telugu. Pailwan is her first film in Kannada.

The actor was also seen in a sports reality entertainment show called Box cricket league. She has participated as a team player in Ahmedabad Express.

Aakanksha will be soon seen in her 2nd role in a Bollywood movie. Shershaah is an upcoming Hindi biographical-action film. The movie is being directed by Vishnuvardhan and written by Sandeep Srivastava. The film features Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead role. The movie is a biopic about the life of Vikram Batra, who was a 1999 Kargil war hero. No official release date of the film has been announced yet.

#Shershaah will release in March - April, 2020 most probably. — Sidharth 👑 Marjaavaan (@Sidforever) November 19, 2019

"I have met Captain Vikram Batra's family multiple times. They are the ones who approached me to play the part of their son. I knew this was a story I wanted to invest in and tell. I have been working actively on the script for almost three years now."-@SidMalhotra

#Shershaah pic.twitter.com/S95gi6vzJ3 — Sidharth Malhotra FC (@SMalhotraFC) November 21, 2019

