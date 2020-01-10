Aamir Khan Starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Title Track Details Revealed

On his 54th birthday, Aamir Khan announced his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. The moviemakers have been very cautious about revealing details of the movie, including information about Laal Singh Chaddha songs.

The movie is an official remake of Hollywood’s blockbuster movie, Forrest Gump. However, a few details about the movie's title track have now been revealed.

Kannan Mohan sang the title track of Laal Singh Chaddha

Recently, Kannan Mohan opened up with a leading media portal and spilt a few beans about the movie. Mohan Kannan is the lead vocalist of a rock band called Agnee. He updated a media portal that he recorded for the title track of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

Upon being asked whether he knew beforehand who was he recording for, the singer said that the was not aware of the production team. The singer revealed that music composer Pritam Chakraborty called him up one day and asked him to visit his studio for a song recording.

Kannan further said that he absolutely loved the song and was very excited for the recording. The next day, he received another phone call from the studio and was asked to come back to dub a few more lines.

Adding further, the singer said the person who made the phone call was familiar with him and, out of excitement, revealed that ''even Aamir sir loved the song.''

Naturally, the lead vocalist of Agnee was thrilled to discover that it was the title track of the Aamir Khan-starrer film. He further added that the song has been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya who has encapsulated the whole story in the song beautifully.

Earlier, Kannan Mohan has been a part of songs like Yaariyan, Jhumritalaiyya, and Life Yeh Mausambi Si for films like Cocktail, Jagga Jasoos, and Ferrari Ki Sawaari respectively.

Movie updates

Laal Singh Chaddha is an upcoming movie starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor. It is the story of a man with low IQ who lived a life full of adventures and surprises. The movie is set to release in 2020. It is being made by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions together. Laal Singh Chaddha has been directed by Secret Superstar director Advait Chandan and it has been written by Atul Kulkarni.

