Did Aamir Khan Make Surprise Monetary Donation To Needy Hidden Inside Wheat Packets?

Aamir Khan has reportedly made a surprise donation to the underprivileged who are severely hit due to the Coronavirus outbreak. A post made on Instagram has claimed that Aamir Khan has donated money and food in a unique way. The credibility of the video is yet to be verified; however, fans are extremely happy with this supposed gesture from Aamir Khan.

Aamir Khan distributed ₹15,000 cash hidden inside wheat packets?

A post on Instagram has claimed that Aamir Khan sent a truck with bags of wheat flour packets, intended to be distributed among the needy. According to a news portal, these packets were sent out on April 23 and the truck arrived at its location. The vehicle supposedly sent by Aamir Khan contained one-kilo packets of flour. Several families refused to take these packets, as they felt that a kilo would not suffice their needs. However, the ones who did take the one-kilo packets of flour were in for a complete surprise.

Each packet of the one-kilo wheat contained ₹15,000 in cash hidden inside it. The post also shows the picture of the packets with cash in them. According to a news portal, Aamir Khan made this gesture in order to ensure that the money and wheat reach the right houses. The actor assumed that only the ones severely hit by the financial crisis would accept one kilo of wheat, and therefore surprised them with the money.

The authenticity of the post is yet to be verified. However, Aamir Khan is known to not announce his social services publically. Therefore, several fans believe that this may indeed be a true gesture from Aamir Khan. On the work front, Aamir Khan will be seen next in his much-awaited film, Laal Singh Chaddha which is a remake of the Hollywood film, Forrest Gump.

