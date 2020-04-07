Aamir Khan Donates To PM-CARES, Maharashtra CM Relief Fund

On April 7, film critic and trade analyst took to his Twitter handle to announce that Aamir Khan has made a contribution to the Prime Ministers Cares Fund (PM Cares Fund). In addition, Aamir has also made a donation to Maharashtra relief fund and has also extended support to the daily wage workers involved in his upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

However, Aamir has not posted anything regarding the same on his official handle and the amount is also undisclosed. Many Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, and others have contributed to PM-CARES fund.

PM-CARES FUND

With India battling the Coronavirus pandemic which has ensnared the globe in a vice-like grip, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set up a charitable trust where citizens, corporates, organisations and just about anyone else can contribute funds towards the relief effort. The PM is the Chairman of this trust. Other members of the trust include Defence Minister, Finance Minister, and Home Minister.

Donation to PM CARES exempted from Income Tax

Called as Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund, this charitable trust was set up by the Centre on March 28. All citizens including individuals, corporates and organizations can contribute to this fund to augment the relief efforts in the wake of the novel Coronavirus crisis.

The donation to PM CARES fund will be exempted from Income Tax under Section 80(G). PM Modi specified that the fund would not only cater to similar situations in the future but would help strengthen disaster management capacity. One can donate via bank transfer, UPI, Debit and Credit Cards, and internet banking. Recently, in an interview with a media agency, veteran singer Asha Bhosle urged citizens to contribute a minimum amount of at least rupees 100 to PM-CARES

