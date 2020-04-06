Aditya Birla Group Contributes Rs.400 Crore To PM CARES Fund Amid COVID-19 Crisis

On April 3, the Aditya Birla Group announced a contribution of Rs.400 crore towards the PM CARES fund amid the novel coronavirus crisis. Apart from this, it declared that Rs.50 crore would be dedicated to the supply of 1 million masks N95 masks and 2,80,000 personal protective equipment and ventilators. Moreover, a grant of Rs.50 crore has been sanctioned to the FICCI-Aditya Birla CSR Centre for Excellence to facilitate relief measures to tackle the novel coronavirus crisis. Lauding Kumar Mangalam Birla, the chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, Prime Minister Narendra Modi observed that this contribution would have a positive impact on fellow citizens.

Thank you @AdityaBirlaGrp and Shri Kumar Mangalam Birla for contributing to PM-CARES.



No stone is being left unturned to fight COVID-19. This contribution will have a positive impact on many Indians. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/TMHhbowMU7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 3, 2020

The Aditya Birla Group has activated a 100-bed COVID-19 facility in partnership with the BMC at the Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai besides earmarking more than 200 beds for novel coronavirus patients in areas such as Ujjain, Pune, Hazaribagh, Rayagada, Solapur and Kharach. Furthermore, it has started the production of 1 million triple-layer surgical masks and 1 lakh coverall garments. It has also set up awareness camps to reinforce the message of social distancing.

Donation to PM CARES exempted from Income Tax

Called as Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund, this charitable trust was set up by the Centre on March 28. While PM Modi is the Chairman of this trust, the Defence Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister are the other members. All citizens including individuals, corporates and organizations can contribute to this fund to augment the relief efforts in the wake of the novel Coronavirus crisis.

The donation to PM CARES fund will be exempted from Income Tax under Section 80(G). PM Modi specified that the fund would not only cater to similar situations in the future but would help strengthen disaster management capacity. One can donate via bank transfer, UPI, Debit and Credit Cards, and internet banking.

